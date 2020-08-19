Advertisement

Sunny and mild end of the week

Low rain chances over the next week
Madison
Madison(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure remains in control through the end of the week. As it slowly slides eastward, southerly flow will take over. This will add a few degrees each day for afternoon highs and have us into the middle and upper 80s by Friday. Overnight lows will remain comfortable into the lower 60s.

An approaching frontal boundary will bring a small chance of showers and storms this weekend. It’s in and out of here by early next week with even warmer conditions expected to make a return. Highs by the middle of next week will be around 90 degrees with partly sunny skies.

