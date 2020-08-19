Advertisement

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Another candidate has filed to run for Wisconsin’s schools superintendent.

Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official. Gunderson recently retired after spending 25 years working for the West Salem School District near La Crosse.

The state Department of Public Instruction’s assistant superintendent, Sheila Briggs, is also running, as is Jill Underly, superintendent for the rural Pecatonica Area School District.

Wisconsin’s current superintendent, Carolyn Stanford Taylor, is not seeking election. Her term ends in July 2021. 

