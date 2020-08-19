Advertisement

President Trump calls for boycott of Goodyear after company calls ‘MAGA’ attire ‘unacceptable’

President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.
President Trump tweeted don't buy Goodyear Tires.(Twitter | WIBW)
By Shawn Wheat
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - President Donald Trump says not to buy Goodyear Tires after a slide showing a ban on MAGA apparel was leaked from a company diversity training.

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Wednesday urging his followers to not buy Goodyear Tires due to a ban on his Make America Great Again apparel inside their factories.

The President’s tweet comes after 13 NEWS reported that MAGA attire is not acceptable as part of their new zero-tolerance policy.

An employee at Goodyear told 13 NEWS the new policy is discriminatory because Black Lives Matters and LGBTQ is allowed, but Blue Lives Matter, All Lives Matter, and MAGA attire were not.

“We do allow our associates to express their support on racial injustice and other equity issues but ask that they refrain from workplace expressions, verbal or otherwise, in support of political campaigning for any candidate or political party as well as other similar forms of advocacy that fall outside the scope of equity issues,” said Melissa Monaco, spokesperson for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company.

“Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES - They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less!” President Trump said in the tweet.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Madison Metro to start charging fares in September

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
They say there’s no such thing as a free ride and, starting next month, that’s going to be true again for Madison Metro users.

News

Wisconsin artist turns passion project into viral videos, new streaming opportunity

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Milwaukee based artist Wes Tank, who grew up in Dodgeville, and his producing partner Kurt Ravenwood are working on a new project for a streaming service.

State

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Politics

Pence visits Wisconsin, attempts to counter DNC coverage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pence’s visit to Wisconsin follows President Donald Trump’s campaign stop in Oshkosh two days earlier.

National

Ohio police officer saves puppy trapped in hot car for over an hour

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An Ohio police officer is being celebrated after she smashed through a car window to save a puppy that had been stuck in the hot vehicle for more than an hour.

Latest News

Crime

Middleton police respond to two overnight reports of gunfire

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Middleton Police Dept. responded early Wednesday morning to two separate reports of gunfire within two hours of each other.

News

Joe Biden picked as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Plans in place as Wisconsin colleges reopen amid pandemic

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Police say man driving erratically was cited for his fourth OWI

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Wisconsin State Patrol say a man who was driving erratically and hit a guardrail was on his fourth offense of operating a motor vehicle under the influence on Tuesday morning.

National Politics

Democrats make it official, nominate Joe Biden to take on Trump

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press and Tajma Hall
Democrats formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential nominee Tuesday night, as party officials and activists from across the nation gave the former vice president their overwhelming support during his party’s all-virtual national convention.

News

Portage man arrested for meth delivery, biting an officer

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
During an ongoing drug investigation of the trafficking of illegal controlled substances in Columbia County, detectives observed a suspect leaving a known drug area.