Update: Car driver in Sun Prairie car v train collision taken to emergency room for minor injuries

Police say they were notified of the incident around 6:08 p.m.
((WMTV))
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie Police say the driver of the Nissan Altima that struck a Wisconsin Southern Locomotive Tuesday evening was taken to a local emergency room for minor injuries.

Sun Prairie Police say they were notified of the collision around 6:09 p.m. Initial investigations shows the Nissan Altima was traveling northbound on Town Hall Road from State Highway 19 when it struck the train that was traveling across the roadway at the railroad crossing.

The Nissan sustained serious damage and had to be towed from the scene. Police say the the train sustained minor damage as a result of the collision.

Police say a citation has been issued to the driver of the Nissan for failing to yield to the train which had the right of way.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

