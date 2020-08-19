UW-Madison residence halls prepare for student move-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Starting next Tuesday, nearly 7,000 UW-Madison students are expected to arrive back on campus. Mostly incoming freshman will move into the residence halls in the extended Move-In week.

“It will be a much more extended process than we typically have,” said Meredith Mcglone, a spokesperson for UW-Madison. “Typically move-in is a two-day event and this year, we’re stretching it to seven days to space things out.

Mcglone says the day that students arrive to move-in, they will be tested for COVID-19.

“We believe that we have a really robust plan in place,” she said. “Not just with campus testing but with procedures in place to quickly isolate in quarantine and students in residence halls who need that.”

Earlier this month, a campus testing site opened near Henry Mall. Two more are expected to open early next week.

Off-campus, Sophia Lencell is happy to be back in Madison ahead of the start of her sophomore year.

“Despite all of the concerns that we have about COVID and all of that, I’m really excited to start school again,” said Lencell.

Lencell made the decision to return for in-person classes and moved from Washington, D.C. into her off-campus apartment.

“I guess I considered not coming back but really not seriously because I really enjoy the campus feel,” said Lencell.

She says she learns better in an in-person environment.

“Being able to study around other people who are studying as long as the campus keeps restrictions that keep me safe, I’m willing to stay and take that risk,” Lencell said.

Sofia Miller, UW-Madison junior, hails from the Milwaukee area and moved into her off-campus house earlier this week.

“I think it was an easy decision for me at least,” said Miller. “I just kind of wanted to have my own space again.”

Miller says she feels safer in her off-campus address than she would living in University housing.

“I think anyone who is living in the dorm rooms has got to be a little more careful,” said Miler. “Not having the communal dining spaces, the communal bathroom, I feel safer.”

All students will be given welcome kits which include Bucky Badger facemask, hand sanitizer, and information about the health and safety protocols.

“This is a rapidly evolving situation and so we’re watching the developments and seeking to learn from them what we need to learn from them as much as possible,” said Mcglone.

No matter where students live on campus, they will be expected to adhere to the public health order in Dane County.

“We’re prepared to hold them accountable both through the University conduct process and they may also be held accountable with municipal citations if they don’t comply,” said Mcglone.

