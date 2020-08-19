Advertisement

UW-Whitewater professor breaks down night one of DNC

By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Whitewater emeritus professor of communications Richard Haven shared his take on day one of the Democratic party’s first virtual convention with NBC15, and a what to watch for on day two.

Haven says the pros of the virtual convention include clarity, maximized unity, minimized gaffes and smooth flow. Cons, he said, include the lack of audience reaction and that it felt like an info-commercial rather than a political convention at some points.

Haven said three speakers stood out to him Monday night: Bernie Sanders, Michelle Obama and Kristina Urquiza.

“Michelle Obama was probably the best speaker of the night,” Haven said. “She’s a popular former First Lady and gifted as a speaker. She had a memorable line when she said ‘I can quote President Trump when he said, ‘it is what it is,’ and she turned that on him to note that he has not lead the country in a way that is helping to deal with the crisis.”

Haven also said Kristin Urquiza from Arizona was memorable. Urquiza said her father’s death from COVID-19 was the responsibility of President Trump.

“She has emerged as a surprise star in the media following that presentation,” Haven noted.

Haven said he’s interested to hear from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former President of the United States Bill Clinton Tuesday night.

According to the professor, 18.7 million people tuned in to watch the convention Monday. A solid number, he said, though smaller than four years ago when 25 million people watched the DNC.

