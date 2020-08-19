Advertisement

Wisconsin artist turns passion project into viral videos, new streaming opportunity

After going viral for rapping Dr. Seuss stories to Dr. Dre beats, the Milwaukee based artist grabbed the attention of a streaming service
Wes Tank and Kurt Ravenwood are working on a new series for a streaming service.(NBC15)
By Isabel Lawrence
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - For a Milwaukee based artist and performer, a passion project he had put to the side until the pandemic has not only launched him into the spotlight, but opened up a new career opportunity.

NBC15 first introduced viewers to Wes Tank, who grew up in Dodgeville, in April, after his videos rapping Dr. Seuss books over Dr. Dre beats went viral. At the time this article was published, his video rapping “Fox in Sox” had garnered over 4 million views.

It turns out, Tank’s videos also got the attention of a streaming service called Kidoodle TV, which reached out wanting to work with Tank and his long time producing partner Kurt Ravenwood.

“Early on when we were doing the Dr. Seuss project, Kidoodle TV reached out, and Kurt and I met with them, and right away they wanted to cook up something new with us for their channel,” Tank said.

Tank and Ravenwood described Kidoodle TV as a safe streaming app available for devices so parents don’t have to worry about their kids stumbling across inappropriate material online.

Tank and Ravenwood got to work on their new series with Kidoodle, called StoryRaps, where they create videos using classic children’s stories like “The Three Little Pigs.” They rewrite the stories, which are in the public domain, so they rhyme, enabling Tank to rap the stories-turned-songs over music.

“We’re still looking through the children’s books and trying to find the ones we feel inspired by,” Tank said. Tank is the creator, writer, director, and performer for the series. “Then I’m literally going through it and we’re making plot points and figuring out, how can we tell this in a rap? Because most old children’s books are not written in rap style.”

From there, they’ve teamed up with other local artists and animators to get the visuals as well as music for the stories. Ravenwood, who is the producer and animator of StoryRaps, said part of the mission is to freshen up the stories.

“How can we turn this into a whole rhyming kids’ book, and then how can we maybe flip some of the morals on their heads which are a little outdated,” Ravenwood said.

For Ravenwood and Tank, who’ve been working together for about 10 years, the attention and success have been a welcome surprise.

“I just really wanted to do something that was unique and fun and gave people a little chuckle and encouraged reading,” Tank said. “I think in times like this, reading is one of the best things we can turn to. I didn’t expect all the attention but I’m happy to provide and have a connection with people.”

“We’re still pinching ourselves. We kind of wake up everyday and look at each other and we’re like, what the heck is going on here? This is crazy,” said Ravenwood. “But the best thing we can do is keep doing what we’ve always done and see where it goes.”

Tank said the Dr. Seuss/Dr. Dre videos were a passion project he finally gave time to during the pandemic, when work was on hold.

“I feel like it’s just really inspiring that when it really feels like there’s nothing left, you can always turn to your passion projects and they will be there waiting, and maybe they have a surprise for you.”

For more videos, head to Wes Tank’s YouTube channel.

