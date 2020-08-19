Advertisement

Wisconsin Elections Commission: Keep Kanye West off Wisconsin ballot

FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.(Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) -- Staff for the Wisconsin Elections Commission is recommending that rapper Kanye West be kept off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

The staff determined Tuesday that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West is trying to get on Wisconsin’s ballot as a third-party candidate. The commission meets Thursday and will decide if West gets on the ballot. Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. 

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

UW-Whitewater professor breaks down night one of DNC

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
UW-Whitewater emeritus professor of communications Richard Haven shared his take on day one of the Democratic party’s first virtual convention with NBC15, and a what to watch for on day two.

Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Michelle Obama and the kids in ‘cages’

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Michelle Obama assailed President Donald Trump on Monday for ripping migrant children from their parents and throwing them into cages.

National

Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
Trump becomes first president to visit Mankato, Minn. in 16 years

Politics

President Trump counters Joe Biden with law-and-order message in Oshkosh, Wis.

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:41 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Declaring it’s “crunch time” for the upcoming election, President Donald Trump zeroed in on Midwest battleground states on Monday with a tough, law and order message to counterprogram former Vice President Joe Biden’s show at the Democrats’ national convention.

Latest News

Politics

Mail slowdown raises concerns over absentee ballots in November

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT
|
By Sanika Bhargaw
The Wisconsin Elections Commission does not expect major issues as long as voters act early.

Politics

Slowdown in mail raises concerns about absentee ballots come November

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:26 PM CDT
The Wisconsin Elections Commission said voters just need to request and send in their ballots as early as possible.

Politics

President Trump campaigns in Oshkosh Monday afternoon

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT
|
By WBAY news staff
President Donald Trump will visit Oshkosh as the Democrats open their mostly-virtual national convention in Milwaukee on Monday.

Politics

Wisconsin Democrats lay blame on Trump as DNC convention kicks off

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press and WMTV Staff
Wisconsin Democrats have marked the start of the Democratic National Convention by blaming President Donald Trump for botching the response to the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

‘Siloed’: NBC/WSJ poll shows how GOP, Dems hold widely different views on voting

Updated: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:16 PM CDT
|
By Carrie Dean
American voters are significantly less confident in the accuracy of the presidential vote count than they were four years ago, according to new data from the NBC News/Wall Street Journal August poll.

Politics

Virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday

Updated: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:00 PM CDT
|
By Vanessa Reza and Caroline Peterson
NBC15 sat down with DNC delegates from right here in Wisconsin on what they are expecting as they witness history from their living room.