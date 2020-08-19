Advertisement

Wisconsin releases guidelines for reopening K-12 schools

(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services released its guidelines for K-12 schools as they reopen for the 2020-21 school year Wednesday.

The guidelines outline ways schools can prevent the spread of COVID-19 as students, teachers and staff partially return to in-person classrooms in some school district. Those measures include best practices for wearing face coverings and cohorting students, and detail how to effectively detect and respond to cases and outbreaks in a school, according to DHS.

In addition to the guidelines, DHS Public Health officials will be working with local health departments to help school districts with the monumental task of reopening amid a pandemic. DHS stresses that the guidelines are not just for school districts, but for county health departments as they investigate and control cases and outbreaks in schools in their respective counties. The goal is for school districts and public health departments to work side-by-side as they execute reopening plans, and make adjustments through the 2020-21 school season.

“Education, health, and safety all go hand-in-hand, and that is why this pandemic has made school this fall such a complicated issue. Whether it’s in-person instruction or virtual learning, we know it’s going to be a difficult start to the school year, and we’re going to have to keep working together to figure out how to best serve our kids,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a news release. Evers is a former Superintendent of Public Instruction.

CLICK HERE to see plans released by school districts in south-central Wisconsin.

Most school districts have already released plans for reopening this fall, using a mix of in-person and virtual classes.

Read the guidelines here (use scroll function to move through document):

p02757 by J on Scribd

In the guidelines, the DHS recommends that anyone who had “close contact” with someone with COVID-19 symptoms in K-12 schools should be tested. However, routine screening testing is not currently recommended. The DHS adds that it is important students, facility and staff get vaccines for influenza before the flu season begins; a vaccine for COVID-19 has not been released and is still in trials.

The DHS further recommends that parents inform the school district if they discover that their student has had close contact with someone who tested positive for the virus. Parents will likely be notified by their health department if the child has been named as a close contact to a COVID-19 case.

Additionally, DHS recommends that if students’ desks are spaced six feet apart, that they remain in their desks for the entire class. The teacher is asked to stay at the front of the classroom, where they will remain six feet from any student.

School-based health care providers and teachers should send students home if:

• They have taken any medications (for example, ibuprofen, Tylenol) to reduce fever in the last 24 hours.

• They have tested positive for COVID-19, with or without having symptoms, and have not yet finished their isolation period per public health recommendations.

• Have been diagnosed with COVID-19 by a health care provider, and have not yet finished their isolation period per public health recommendations.

• Within the last two weeks, they have come in close contact with anyone who has COVID-19.

OR within the last 24 hours, they have experienced the follow symptoms above their baseline:

• Either cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, new loss of smell or taste OR

• At least two of the following symptoms:

o Fever (measured or subjective), or chills or rigors

o Myalgia (muscle aches)

o Headache

o Sore throat

o Fatigue

o Muscle or body aches

o Congestion or runny nose

o Nausea or vomiting

o Diarrhea

DHS stresses that clear communication between parents, teachers, staff and school-based health advisors is crucial. However, the department adds: “Teachers and school-based health care providers are encouraged to use a liberal approach when determining whether to send a child home due to illness.”

Watch Wednesday’s DHS press conference here:

DHS COVID-19 update

JUST IN: DHS releases its guidelines for schools reopening this fall: https://bit.ly/326YMJh ---- LIVE: DHS holds latest COVID-19 update.

Posted by NBC15 Madison on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

New COVID-19 cases hold steady, 7-day average jumps

Updated: moments ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The number of new coronavirus cases and total tests remained relatively flat compared to the previous day, leaving the percentage that came back positive a full point lower than recent trends.

Local

Madison Metro to start charging fares in September

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
They say there’s no such thing as a free ride and, starting next month, that’s going to be true again for Madison Metro users.

Back To School

Wisconsin artist turns passion project into viral videos, new streaming opportunity

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Isabel Lawrence
Milwaukee based artist Wes Tank, who grew up in Dodgeville, and his producing partner Kurt Ravenwood are working on a new project for a streaming service.

State

Third candidate seeking Wisconsin state superintendent job

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Former West Salem Superintendent Troy Gunderson is the third candidate who wants to become the state’s top education official.

Latest News

Politics

Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Vice President Mike Pence is poking fun at Democrats for canceling their in-person national convention in Milwaukee in favor of a virtual gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

Ohio police officer saves puppy trapped in hot car for over an hour

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
An Ohio police officer is being celebrated after she smashed through a car window to save a puppy that had been stuck in the hot vehicle for more than an hour.

Crime

Middleton police respond to two overnight reports of gunfire

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Middleton Police Dept. responded early Wednesday morning to two separate reports of gunfire within two hours of each other.

News

Joe Biden picked as 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Updated: 16 hours ago

News

Plans in place as Wisconsin colleges reopen amid pandemic

Updated: 16 hours ago

Back To School

Wisconsin colleges tackle student compliance, in light of campus outbreaks across nation

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Michelle Baik
Wisconsin colleges are taking note of coronavirus outbreaks at colleges around the nation, hoping their own students will comply with their plans.