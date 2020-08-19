Wisconsin residents help clean up damage in Iowa

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents are still helping those in Iowa after the recent derecho hit, and they said there is still a long way to go.

Heather Odenbach’s close family friend lives in Cedar Rapids, and after the storm hit, Heather and her son Jackson knew they had to go.

“I could not sleep that night, I was like I [have to] go down and help,” Jackson said.

Jackson went down to help the day after the storm hit and found his family friend’s house surrounded by fallen trees.

“We went to the backyard, and I couldn’t even see the backyard, like it was, everything was down. She has two acres of trees and shrubbery, and I literally could not even see the ground in most places,” Jackson remembered.

Heather followed a few days later, stocking up on food, ice and gas and traveling from West Salem to Cedar Rapids. She said she had seen pictures, but the destruction was still overwhelming.

“Just imagine, you’re just going about your day,and all of a sudden now you don’t have a roof or, I mean, you don’t have power...your yard,potentially your home, your vehicles are destroyed. And so most people are just honestly just trying to process, just trying to survive,” she explained.

Heather and her son said it is going to take a long time for Iowa to return to normal, but it was encouraging to see so many people coming together to help.

“We really just need each other,” Heather said, adding, “We just need to continue as human beings to be there for one another, and I think that happened down there, and it was just really good to see.”

