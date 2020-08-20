Advertisement

2 charged in altercation with Wauwatosa police officer

Aug. 19, 2020
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (AP) - Two men were charged in an altercation with a suspended Wauwatosa police officer in a protest outside the house where he was staying.

According to a criminal complaint, Ronald Bell admitted he was holding a shotgun when it discharged outside the home Aug. 8 during the protest calling for the termination of Joseph Mensah.

The officer has been suspended by the city’s Police and Fire Commission after shooting and killing three people in the line of duty over the past five years.

Bell and William Lofton are charged with recklessly endangering safety. Bell has apologized. 

