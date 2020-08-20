Advertisement

2 residents escape through window as mobile home becomes engulfed in flames

(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Beaver Dam residents managed to escaped through a bedroom window unharmed after their mobile home became engulfed in flames Thursday morning.

Beaver Dam firefighters were called to a mobile home on N7253 Forest Road, Lot 31 just after 11 a.m., Chief Alan Mannel of the Beaver Dam Fire Department said in a release.

There, the responding units found a fully engulfed mobile home, with flames even touching neighboring homes.

The firefighters, with help from several local fire departments, eventually were able to put out the flames.

The two residents were at home when it caught fire. Chief Mannel explains that they were able to escape through the bedroom window as flames and smoke consumed the building.

Mannel determined the home at a total loss. There was also minor damage to an adjacent mobile home, as well as three vehicles parked nearby.

Two firefighters suffered minor injuries. One was treated by EMS outside the mobile home, while the other was brought to the hospital with minor non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Beaver Dam Fire Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Department.

Fire departments from Randolph, Juneau, Horicon, Lowell and Fond du Lac assisted, as well as Dodge County Sheriffs and Dodge County Emergency Management.

