2nd arrest in Sun Prairie armed robbery that sparked high-speed chase

Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department
Courtesy: Sun Prairie Police Department(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 23-year-old Madison has been arrested in connection with last week’s armed robbery in Sun Prairie that resulted in a high speed chase that ended up in Madison.

According to the Sun Prairie Police Dept., Corian J. Davis was taken into custody Tuesday by officers with the Madison Police Dept. on a single count of armed robbery, as well as bail jumping and multiple drug related allegations.

Davis’ arrest is the second so far. Previously, Jalen Hayes was arrested on counts of armed robbery, second-degree reckless endangering safety, and felony bail jumping. At the time of his arrest, police noted their investigation was “very active” and more charges could be levied against Hayes and any other suspects they identify.

Four armed men in all were allegedly involved in the incident, the police department originally said.

At the time, investigators said the quartet robbed several victims of items including $1,500 in cash and a Play Station 4 video gaming system at 1310 Park Circle around 12:30 a.m. One of the victims told investigators the suspects left in a black Dodge Charger with red racing stripes.

Another officer who was en route to the scene spotted a car matching that description in a Kwik Trip parking lot off Main Street. There were still people in the sedan at the time and the officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, Sun Prairie police stated. The Charger raced off, however two of its tires were shredded when it ran over spike strips an officer deployed near the W. Main Street and U.S. 51 intersection.

The suspects turned onto the highway where the two tires peeled off. They began pulling away from Sun Prairie officers, the department noted, reaching speeds of 100-110 mph as they entered Madison along E. Washington Ave. Officers eventually found the Charger abandoned near Lein Road and a K-9 unit as well as other departments to conduct a search, but no suspects were located at the time.

A stolen handgun was recovered from the car.

