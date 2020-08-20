Advertisement

57 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Green Bay Correctional this week, mass testing underway

(WSAW)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Department of Corrections officials say a second round of mass testing is underway at Green Bay Correctional Institution after 57 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed at the facility within the past week.

According to the DOC, National Guard members will be testing every staff member and person living in the institution.

The testing will be done throughout the next two days.

When results are returned, officials say the facility will move anyone in their care, as needed, to isolate the infected person from the rest of the inmates.

Prison officials say they have been testing those with symptoms, as well as those directly exposed to an infected person between the current and previous mass testing.

The DOC says Green Bay Correctional was one of the first DOC institutions to require masks on May 15.

A dashboard on the DOC website shows cases have risen from zero on August 10 to 57 on August 18.

DOC officials say the total number of positive tests by day since then are:

  • August 10 - 0
  • August 11 - 4
  • August 12 - 25
  • August 13 - 25
  • August 14 - 25
  • August 15 - 25
  • August 16 - 25
  • August 17 - 46
  • August 18 - 57

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi tells Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Tony Evers, and former Attorney General Eric Holder are delivering a stark message to Wisconsin Democrats.

News

2nd arrest in Sun Prairie armed robbery that sparked high-speed chase

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Madison has been arrested in connection with last week’s armed robbery in Sun Prairie that resulted in a high speed chase that ended up in Madison.

30-year-old "baby" Houston Kizewski

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Wisconsin woman celebrates 30th birthday with hilarious photo shoot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Houston Kizewski looks re-born as a 30-year-old

Local

Tonight at 10: Survivor of Sterling Hall bombing looks back, 50 years later

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
With the 50th anniversary of the bombing Monday, August 24, Schuster agreed to share his memories of that fateful morning that took the life of his UW-Madison Physics Department colleague, and his own remarkable efforts to free himself from the rubble. Tonight, on NBC15 News at 10, he recalls the moments leading up to and after the bomb blast 50 years ago.

Latest News

News

Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run Wednesday night

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
A woman was crossing a downtown Madison street just after 11 p.m. when she was hit.

News

Man breaks into downtown Madison home with a samurai sword

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say the man pried several doors open with the sword before being chased away Wednesday night.

News

Madison drive-in screening highlights current mental health crisis

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Organizers said putting this documentary on the big screen is to educate the community about what’s happening in their own backyard.

News

Additional charges added in child porn investigation

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Two in custody after break-in in Cross Plains

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

Mental health documentary highlights current crisis

Updated: 11 hours ago