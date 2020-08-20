Black woman opens up about being targeted in alleged hate crime outside grocery store

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Black woman shares how hate crime laws “helped a lot” in seeking justice, after an alleged attack outside a Madison grocery store in July.

Still “healing,” Toshiana Northington described her experience in an exclusive interview with NBC15. The 32-year-old Fitchburg woman and her four kids were outside the Woodman’s store on the east side.

She said that she was punched in the face, and when her then 11-year-old son rushed to help her, he was also attacked. She said her 4-year-old daughter suffered internal bruising on her neck and shoulder.

“I felt as if I failed as a mom because I wasn’t strong enough. He was so strong,” Northington said.

According to a Madison police incident report, David Lythjohan said he was upset with the victim as her car was blocking him from pulling out of a parking stall. He denied punching the victim.

Before police arrived on scene, Northington said Lythjohan repeatedly said the “n-word.”

“The 4 year old,” she said, “told the detective, ‘he said a bad word to me.’”

Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne explained that racial slurs can point to a racial motivation behind a crime.

In Wisconsin, hate crimes are treated as penalty enhancers. Police can recommend these enhancers to district attorneys for their final charges.

“We’re not the investigative arm,” Ozanne said. “We need the cooperation of citizens that law enforcement has the full picture of what happened. If there are racial slurs, we need documents of what happened.”

According to court records filed at the end of July, Lythjohan faces charges of battery, disorderly conduct and two counts of child abuse. Each count has a hate crime enhancer.

Northington, however, explained running into hurdles while arguing Lythjohan targeted her for her race.

“I made sure I told the officer at the time to please write that down,” she said. “Days went by and people were calling me and saying, ‘The officer doesn’t mention anything about racial slurs. You didn’t tell her anything like that.‘”

She said she believes a petition, now with more than 8,000 signatures, pushed for hate crime enhancers to be added to Lythjohan’s charges.

Attorney General Josh Kaul told NBC15, “Working to prosecute that crime effectively helps not only solve that crime but helps increase confidence in public safety and shows that law enforcement is standing up for people of all backgrounds, all religions, which is a critical for us to play. I think it’s critical that we continue in effectively enforcing these laws.”

Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl said he is confident that his officers have consistently collected and provided “all the pertinent facts” of an incident.

“It’s important that people have confidence that our folks are doing everything they can to protect victims, to serve victims and identify those instances where victims have been chosen and targeted because of their race or their religion,” Wahl said. “I think that can be a part of the process of building and improving trust between the police department and the community.”

Northington shared her story Wednesday in a virtual discussion called “Homegrown Hate and Domestic Terrorism.” You can watch here.

