Building heat with small weekend storm chance

Temperatures push 90 degrees next week
Above normal temperatures into the 80s will push towards 90 degrees next week.(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -August is known to bring southern Wisconsin some pretty nice stretches of weather. As the growing season starts to mature and crops begin their journey towards harvest, humidity levels typically drop off. The next week will be no exception as mainly sunny skies dominate. What this type of pattern can bring on is ragweed seasons and those who suffer from hay fever.

Rain chances over the next week will be few and far between. A cold front moving through Saturday and Sunday will bring a small chance of a shower or storm. Those hoping for a nice soaking rainfall shouldn’t get their hopes up as most will remain dry. Without any appreciable rainfall this weekend the dry stretch of weather we are in will only aid temperatures in climbing next week.

What you see is what you get! Sunshine and warm temperatures sticking around with just a small chance of some storms heading through the weekend

Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Average highs are now down into the upper 70s, but we won’t be anywhere near there for the next 7-10 days. Highs in the middle 80s can be expected into the weekend. By early next week, temperatures head into the middle and upper 80s. There are increasing signs that we will even make a run towards the 90 degree mark by the middle and second half of next week. Unlike the heat of July, this round of hot temperatures will likely not include oppressive humidity levels.

