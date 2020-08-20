Advertisement

California man sentenced in van fire that killed 6-year-old

Bay County Sheriff's deputies say they're looking into multiple vehicle burglaries in Callaway.
Bay County Sheriff's deputies say they're looking into multiple vehicle burglaries in Callaway.(AP)
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A judge has sentenced a California man to six months in prison in connection with a Minnesota van fire that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Anoka County Judge Thomas Lehmann sentenced 72-year-old Roberto Hipolito of Long Beach last week after Hipolito pleaded guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire.

The fire broke out in a van parked in the parking lot of a Fridley Wal-Mart in August 2019. Ty’rah White was killed in the blaze. Investigators say Hipolito was using a stove near the van to cook. The stove started a fire that spread to the van.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police look for suspect who allegedly robbed a Madison bank

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police are looking for a man who they say allegedly slid a note to a bank teller Wednesday afternoon, demanded money from the teller and fled the bank.

News

Police investigate multiple reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police are investigating after they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of N Fair Oaks Ave. and Powers Ave. Wednesday evening.

Weather Headlines

Building heat with small weekend storm chance

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Without any appreciable rain this weekend, temperatures will push 90 degrees next week.

State

2 charged in altercation with Wauwatosa police officer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Two men are charged in an altercation with a suspended Wauwatosa police officer in a protest outside the house where he was staying.

Latest News

News

Middleton Police: One person stabbed on 1700 block North High Point Rd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police confirmed someone has been stabbed in the 1700 block of North High Point Rd. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

State

Beef prices fall as supply chain begins to stabilize

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
After COVID-19 precautions lead to a beef shortage throughout the United States leading to high cost and demand, experts in the industry say prices are back to a level that can make customers and retailers happy.

News

National FFA Organization hits record membership in 2020; Wisconsin FFA follows similar trend

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
New numbers just released on Wednesday show the National FFA Organization hit a record membership for 2020. It’s reporting student memberships totaling 760,113, an increase from last year’s 700,170 members.

Thursday at 10: Sterling Hall

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

UW-Madison invests in future educators with new teacher pledge program

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

More charges filed against former East High teacher accused of secretly recording students

Updated: 3 hours ago