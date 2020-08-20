Chief Wahl: Locking your homes and cars can help halt rising gun violence

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Chief Vic Wahl is warning residents that one of the most effective ways to stem rising gun violence in our community - is by locking their homes and cars.

During a press conference organized by Major Satya Rhodes-Conway Thursday, Chief Wahl addressed several of the most prominent crimes hitting the community: gun violence, burglaries, joyriding with stolen vehicles, and the perhaps surprising connection between them.

“Gun violence continues to be the number one issue for MPD. The surge, the numbers, the problems we’ve seen this summer are really unprecedented,” the chief said.

Wahl continued: “A trend that we’re really seeing this summer, is the use of stolen vehicles in acts of gun violence.”

The most recent act of gun violence in our community: the heart-wrenching killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott. On Thursday, Chief Wahl announced that a third suspect accused in her killing had been arrested.

Wahl explained during the press conference that most of the burglaries in recent months have been made through open doors in homes and in vehicles that are unlocked and have the keys inside. “Crimes of opportunity,” he called them.

Oftentimes burglars don’t just steal items in homes and cars and then leave. They sometimes steal the cars themselves. And sometimes, those cars are used in violence crimes.

“Unfortunately, the result is not just going out joyriding. The result is in much more serious criminal activity... robberies, additional burglaries or car thefts and gun violence,” Wahl said.

The chief recommends residents lock all their doors to their homes and to their vehicles, even when they are at home.

“Simple things like that can go a long way to preventing car thefts and preventing burglaries, and down the road helping us investigate acts of gun violence,” according to the chief.

MPD reported Thursday that there have been 29 forced-entry thefts in cars reported since July 1.

