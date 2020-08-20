Code Ninjas hosts STEM enrichment program for students

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Code Ninjas in Sun Prairie is hosting an in-person learning opportunity for students this fall with their new PowerUp program. It is designed for kids to participate in their virtual learning in-person at a desk at the Code Ninjas location in Sun Prairie then weave in STEM enrichment and coding lessons.

There are two three-hour blocks for students, 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. The PowerUp program is for second through eighth graders.

Code Ninjas has taken COVID-19 precautions by limiting the capacity per class from 24 to 12, spacing desks six feet apart, sanitizing all the equipment and asking parents to do temperature checks before students arrive.

The Co-Owner JD Uhler, says they will work with each individual student to go over their schedule to figure out how the coding lessons can fit in with their virtual learning.

The program starts Sept. 8. Enrollment is $320 if families become a member and then $360 non-member and a $50 registration fee. There is a 10 percent sibling discount. Code Ninjas also offers ‘Create Junior’ a program that teaches STEM enrichment and coding in the afternoons and Saturdays.

There are also virtual coding class options and even private coding and STEM lessons available. More information click here.

