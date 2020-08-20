Dane Co. reports decline in average number of daily COVID-19 cases

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Since the City of Madison and Dane County Emergency Public Health Order went into effect on July 13, health officials can report a steady decline in the average number of daily COVID-19 cases.

On July 13, the average number of daily cases was at 98. On August 20, that number dropped to 47.

“We know that this hasn’t been easy on anyone but we are seeing real progress,” said Kate Austin Standford, the Director of Operations for PHMDC. “Thank you for wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings, and following public health recommendations.”

Public health officials also shared that a new testing site has opened in South Madison. This is in addition to the testing site at the River Food Pantry.

Since community testing at the Alliant Energy Center began on May 11, over 128,000 people have been tested.

For the latest COVID-19 data, click HERE.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.