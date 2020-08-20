Details released for Anisa Scott’s funeral

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of the 11-year-old girl who died after being shot while riding in a vehicle in Madison last week has shared the details for her funeral services this Saturday.

Anisa Scott died after taken off life support last Thursday, two days after the shooting. She had suffered a head injury and her family had said she had been placed in a medically-induced coma following surgery. A candlelight vigil was held for her the following night at Cannery Square in Sun Prairie.

Full Schedule:

As part of the Celebration of Life, the family plans to honor her grandfather, who has been told has only 60 days to live. During the Unity March, he will join his family to release doves into the air and pray together.

Anisa Scott (Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

10:10 a.m. Local police officers and a local motorcycle club escort the family to the East Washington side of the Capital. Here is the full schedule:

10:30 a.m.: Unity March participants will gather at the Capital on the corner of Carroll and Main Street and participants are asked to wear white or red or a combination of both. The family is asking our community to show unity and to honor Anisa by walking together to bring healing to our city.

10:45 a.m.: Family arrives at the Capital and vehicles merge into a processional to start the Unity Walk to honor Anisa.

10:50 a.m.: Pastor Jon McNary of Heartland Community Church in Sun Prairie will pray with family members, then the family will release a dozen doves to honor Anisa and a dying family member. The funeral cortege will be led by Anisa’ uncle Jovani Gomez followed by:

A local motorcycle club

Red monster truck carrying Anisa’s casket

Three family limousines

Several monster trucks and the community

11:00 a.m.: Pastor Everette Mitchell welcomes participants to Unity March and remarks. Michael Johnson will introduce Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and State Representative Sheila Stubbs who will present city and state proclamations to the family.

11:11 a.m.: Unity March begins with Pastor Everett Mitchell leading family, friends and marchers from Capital to Breese Field. Anisa was taken off life support at 11:11 a.m. last Thursday, with the family picking that time because she was 11 years old and the shooting happened on August 11.

11:45 p.m.: Limos and Monster trucks will proceed into Breese Field, led by the Clergy from Foster Funeral Home.

12:00 p.m.: The funeral services will start.

A viewing area will be available at Reynolds Park, 810 E Mifflin St, Madison, WI 53703

The public will be directed to the park at the Sylvee to watch the services

2:45 p.m.: The family service is concluded and the public viewing begins.

The public will be asked to wear a face mask, bring a lawn chair if they choose to sit in the park and watch the services on the jumbo screen. Once entering the stadium, guest can visit Anisa and will be ushered through the stadium and will be directed up the ramp and out the exit to Mifflin during the public viewing. The public will be directed to share virtual hugs with the family as they will be seated in a isolated area to protect them and the public at large due to COVID-19.

3:45 p.m.: Public Visitation is concluded.

Anisa Scott (via Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)

On Thursday morning, the Madison Police Dept. announced a third arrest has been made in connection with Anisa’s death. The suspect, Jerry Ward, 17, has also been linked to looting in downtown Madison during the protests earlier this year.

Two other suspects, Perion Carreon and Andre Brown, have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide and attempted first degree intentional homicide. The latter charge is related to the driver of Anisa’s vehicle, Christopher Carthans, who investigators believe was the intended target. Carthens told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

Ward is expected to face the same charges as well as a burglary count stemming from the looting.

