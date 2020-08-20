Advertisement

Gov. Evers seeks federal grant for Capitol statue of Black leader

(WSAW)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is requesting $150,000 in federal grant money to pay for a new statue on the Capitol grounds of the state’s first Black secretary of state and to restore two statues that were torn down by protesters in June.

Two-thirds of the grant requested Thursday would be used for a new statue of Vel Phillips, who would be the first person of color honored with a statue at the Capitol.

The remaining $50,000 would be used to restore the statue of Civil War hero and abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and the “Forward” statue. 

