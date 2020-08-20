Kanye West won’t be on the Wisconsin ballot, elections commission rules

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission overwhelmingly voted to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November.

On Thursday, the commission voted 5-1 to reject his effort to get on the ballot as a third-party candidate. Earlier this week, WEC staff recommended against it because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

Kanye will NOT be on the November ballot in Wisconsin. Elections Commission voted 5-1. — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) August 20, 2020

The staff determined Tuesday that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Read Lane Ruhland's affidavit. She delivered @kanyewest nomination papers to WI Elections Commission. But an argument being made now details (down to the seconds) how she didn't submit the files by the 5 p.m. deadline. pic.twitter.com/FYNddo1n7Z — Michelle Baik NBC15 (@michellebaik) August 20, 2020

