Kanye West won’t be on the Wisconsin ballot, elections commission rules

FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.
FILE - In this Sunday, July 19, 2020, file photo, Kanye West makes his first presidential campaign appearance, in North Charleston, S.C. West filed signatures on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Ohio, to run for president as an independent candidate in November.(Lauren Petracca Ipetracca/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission overwhelmingly voted to keep rapper Kanye West off the battleground state’s presidential ballot in November.

On Thursday, the commission voted 5-1 to reject his effort to get on the ballot as a third-party candidate. Earlier this week, WEC staff recommended against it because he missed a deadline to submit nomination papers.

The staff determined Tuesday that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

Democrats allege that Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in several states to siphon votes away from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

