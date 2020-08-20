Advertisement

Madison drive-in screening highlights current mental health crisis

Local organizations provided a free screening of a mental health documentary that explores the current crisis.
By Brittney Ermon
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Dozens of community members drove up to the Mallards Duck Pond on Wednesday night to watch a documentary that highlights the current mental health crisis.

Samuel Dennis and his wife took a trip to the Mallards Duck Pond to watch Bedlam. He said it's not just a screening, it's real life.

“I suffer from mental illness. It’s a lifelong illness,” he said.

Bedlam, the documentary, explores the mental health crisis in America, set in Los Angeles.

"What it's like trying to get treatment, what it's like trying to keep the family keep a job," Dennis said.

He said the mental health system is broken.

“It’s difficult to get treatment. It’s difficult to get community support. It’s difficult to have insurance to cover everything,” he said.

Dennis said right now he's in a good place, but he knows others are struggling.

“I can’t imagine how I would feel or what my mental health would be like if I was alone, isolated and without health insurance or without support,” he said. “It would be a desperate situation.”

Organizers said putting this documentary on the big screen is to educate the community about what’s happening in their own backyard.

“Right now we’re seeing the holes within the mental health system and the behavioral health system as well,” Anna Moffit, NAMI Dane County executive director said. “This time is more critical than ever to be talking about it.”

She said the pandemic presents new challenges.

“A lot of people are struggling alone because of physical distancing and so the numbers of suicide and overdose are rising,” Moffit said.

She said it's time to shatter the stigma surrounding mental health and present an opportunity to make changes.

‘What are different strategies and initiatives that we could be doing in our community that could improve the outcomes for individuals with mental illness?” she said.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Additional charges added in child porn investigation

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Two in custody after break-in in Cross Plains

Updated: 58 minutes ago

News

Mental health documentary highlights current crisis

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Victim shares story of hate crime

Updated: 1 hour ago
|

Latest News

Local

Gov. Tony Evers speaks of returning kindness, civility to the White House during DNC remarks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press, Caroline Peterson and Juliana Tornabene
Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris addressed the virtual convention Wednesday night in an effort to rouse the diverse coalition Joe Biden will need to defeat President Donald Trump this fall.

Crime

Police look for suspect who allegedly robbed a Madison bank

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police are looking for a man who they say allegedly slid a note to a bank teller Wednesday afternoon, demanded money from the teller and fled the bank.

News

Police investigate multiple reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police are investigating after they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of N Fair Oaks Ave. and Powers Ave. Wednesday evening.

Weather Headlines

Building heat with small weekend storm chance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Without any appreciable rain this weekend, temperatures will push 90 degrees next week.

Crime

California man sentenced in van fire that killed 6-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A judge has sentenced a California man to six months in prison in connection with a Minnesota van fire that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

State

2 charged in altercation with Wauwatosa police officer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Two men are charged in an altercation with a suspended Wauwatosa police officer in a protest outside the house where he was staying.