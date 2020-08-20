Madison woman is back to doing the things she loves after life-saving brain tumor surgery

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One Madison woman is back to doing the the things she loves after having a life-saving surgery in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Inga Roth-Kennedy said she noticed something was wrong in her left arm in the middle of the night May 1, according to a press release from UW Health.

Her neurosurgeon had diagnosed her with a brain tumor two years earlier and said as long as it didn’t grow, she could live without surgery to remove it. Now, her surgeon, Dr. Mahua Dey, said the tumor was back and that they would need to operate.

Two weeks later, Dr. Dey removed Roth-Kennedy’s tumor in a three and a half hour surgery.

The release said she can now go back to all the things she loves, including gardening and running.

