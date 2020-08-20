Man breaks into downtown Madison home with a samurai sword

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a man they say broke into a home with a samurai sword Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, just before midnight the man got into the home on the 100 block of Langdon Street by prying open doors with the sword. The people living inside say the man got into several rooms, but ran away after they confronted him.

Officers do not know if anything was stolen from the home, but did share that the samurai sword did cause damage.

Police shared they’re looking for a Black man with short blonde highlighted dreads. They ask anyone with information to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

