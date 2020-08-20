MPD: 3rd arrest in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl who was shot last week while riding in a vehicle in Madison.

On Thursday, the Madison Police Dept. announced the arrest of Jerry Ward. The 17-year-old Madison man is also linked to looting that took place in the 600 block of State St., Acting Chief Vic Wahl said.

He was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of burglary in connection with the looting, Wahl continued. He is expected to have counts of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree attempted homicide added later Thursday.

He is the third person taken into custody for the killing of Anisa Scott, who was shot in the head last Tuesday and taken off life support two days later.

Anisa Scott (Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, both of Madison, have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Cash bail for Brown was set at $1.5 million, and $2 million for Carreon. Carreon is also facing charges in cases unrelated to Anisa’s killing.

Prosecutors say they were allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was riding in. The driver, who was identified as Christopher Carthans, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown (Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the criminal complaint, Carreon told investigators that Brown and someone else whom he did not know fired their weapons during the encounter.

Carreon was taken into custody last Wednesday night for an unrelated crime, Acting Chief Vic Wahl explained in a press conference last week, while Brown was arrested last Friday morning. Although he is under 18, Brown’s charges would automatically start in adult court due to the severity of the crime, the chief continued.

