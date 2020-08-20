Advertisement

MPD: 3rd arrest in killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott

Jerry Ward
Jerry Ward(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the death of an 11-year-old girl who was shot last week while riding in a vehicle in Madison.

On Thursday, the Madison Police Dept. announced the arrest of Jerry Ward. The 17-year-old Madison man is also linked to looting that took place in the 600 block of State St., Acting Chief Vic Wahl said.

He was arrested Wednesday and was booked into the Dane Co. jail on a count of burglary in connection with the looting, Wahl continued. He is expected to have counts of first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree attempted homicide added later Thursday.

He is the third person taken into custody for the killing of Anisa Scott, who was shot in the head last Tuesday and taken off life support two days later.

Anisa Scott
Anisa Scott(Boys and Girls Club of Dane Co.)

Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown, both of Madison, have both been charged with first degree intentional homicide as well as attempted first degree intentional homicide.

Cash bail for Brown was set at $1.5 million, and $2 million for Carreon. Carreon is also facing charges in cases unrelated to Anisa’s killing.

Prosecutors say they were allegedly targeting the driver of the vehicle Anisa was riding in. The driver, who was identified as Christopher Carthans, told officers that Anisa was his girlfriend’s daughter.

19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown
19-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown(Dane Co. Sheriff's Office)

According to the criminal complaint, Carreon told investigators that Brown and someone else whom he did not know fired their weapons during the encounter.

Carreon was taken into custody last Wednesday night for an unrelated crime, Acting Chief Vic Wahl explained in a press conference last week, while Brown was arrested last Friday morning. Although he is under 18, Brown’s charges would automatically start in adult court due to the severity of the crime, the chief continued.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Law

These are the dates Rock Co. will crack down on impaired driving

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Nick Viviani
Law enforcement agencies across the state plan to step up enforcement.

National Politics

Pelosi tells Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Tony Evers, and former Attorney General Eric Holder are delivering a stark message to Wisconsin Democrats.

News

2nd arrest in Sun Prairie armed robbery that sparked high-speed chase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
A 23-year-old Madison has been arrested in connection with last week’s armed robbery in Sun Prairie that resulted in a high speed chase that ended up in Madison.

30-year-old "baby" Houston Kizewski

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Wisconsin woman celebrates 30th birthday with hilarious photo shoot

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Tim Elliott
Houston Kizewski looks re-born as a 30-year-old

Local

Tonight at 10: Survivor of Sterling Hall bombing looks back, 50 years later

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By John Stofflet
With the 50th anniversary of the bombing Monday, August 24, Schuster agreed to share his memories of that fateful morning that took the life of his UW-Madison Physics Department colleague, and his own remarkable efforts to free himself from the rubble. Tonight, on NBC15 News at 10, he recalls the moments leading up to and after the bomb blast 50 years ago.

News

Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run Wednesday night

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
A woman was crossing a downtown Madison street just after 11 p.m. when she was hit.

News

Man breaks into downtown Madison home with a samurai sword

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Allie Purser
Police say the man pried several doors open with the sword before being chased away Wednesday night.

News

Madison drive-in screening highlights current mental health crisis

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Brittney Ermon
Organizers said putting this documentary on the big screen is to educate the community about what’s happening in their own backyard.

News

Additional charges added in child porn investigation

Updated: 13 hours ago