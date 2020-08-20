Advertisement

MPD say there is an increase of car thefts, nearly all items stolen are in plain sight

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say there has been an increase in burglaries of items inside parked cars across the city, with almost all items having been in plain sight.

MPD said there have been 29 forced-entry thefts in cars reported since July 1, according to an incident report.

Police said around 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Princeton Club on 8080 Watts Road, a man walked to his car that was parked nearby. He found that his window had been smashed and wallet had been stolen.

MPD said the burglaries seem to occur in parking lots near fitness facilities, trailheads of bike paths and people’s homes. Rocks or cinder blocks are what police say are being used to break the glass.

