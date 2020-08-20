MPD still looking for driver they say hit woman crossing the street, drove away

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a driver allegedly struck a woman as she was walking across the street late Wednesday night and drove away before they could arrive.

Around 11:15 p.m., the woman was crossing the West Washington Street and South Bassett Street intersection when a car hit her, according to an incident report.

MPD said the driver drove away before they arrived. The woman who was hit was taken to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police said they are still looking for any witnesses of this incident and are reviewing video.

