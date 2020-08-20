Name released of man killed in Monroe Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two men involved in a deadly head-on crash on Highway 16 over the weekend.

Authorities say Benjamin Hackbarth, 31, died in the collision. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the Sparta man was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, 24-year-old Joshua Walske, of La Crosse, was able to get out of his vehicle and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say they received a 911 call about the wreck shortly before 9:20 p.m. Saturday. Their report indicates Hackbarth was heading east on Highway 16 in a 2005 Honda at the time of the crash, while Walske was coming the other way in a 2010 Chevrolet.

The Sheriff’s Office didn’t say what led to the two vehicles colliding.

The highway was closed for about four hours while law enforcement investigated. This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.