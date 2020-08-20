National FFA Organization hits record membership in 2020; Wisconsin FFA follows similar trend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New numbers just released on Wednesday show the National FFA Organization hit a record membership for 2020. It’s reporting student memberships totaling 760,113, an increase from last year’s 700,170 members.

Cheryl Zimmerman, the Wisconsin FFA Executive Director, said Wisconsin is following this trend. “This past school year we reached a 40 year high in membership,” said Zimmerman.

She said Wisconsin has 21,264 FFA members. The top five student membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma.

“The relevance of agriculture and the security of our country’s food, fiber and natural resources systems has never been more important,” said National FFA CEO Mark Poeschl. “Our FFA members are the future generation of leaders who will be making an impact in the industry. As we continue to bring agricultural education and FFA to more students, we see the enthusiasm of this generation reflected in the growth of our organization.”

The National FFA Organization is supported by more than 8 million alumni and support throughout the U.S.

