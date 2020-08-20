Advertisement

National FFA Organization hits record membership in 2020; Wisconsin FFA follows similar trend

The top five student membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma
(KGWN)
By Amy Pflugshaupt
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - New numbers just released on Wednesday show the National FFA Organization hit a record membership for 2020. It’s reporting student memberships totaling 760,113, an increase from last year’s 700,170 members.

Cheryl Zimmerman, the Wisconsin FFA Executive Director, said Wisconsin is following this trend. “This past school year we reached a 40 year high in membership,” said Zimmerman.

She said Wisconsin has 21,264 FFA members. The top five student membership states are Texas, California, Georgia, Florida and Oklahoma.

“The relevance of agriculture and the security of our country’s food, fiber and natural resources systems has never been more important,” said National FFA CEO Mark Poeschl. “Our FFA members are the future generation of leaders who will be making an impact in the industry. As we continue to bring agricultural education and FFA to more students, we see the enthusiasm of this generation reflected in the growth of our organization.”

The National FFA Organization is supported by more than 8 million alumni and support throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Thursday at 10: Sterling Hall

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

UW-Madison invests in future educators with new teacher pledge program

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

More charges filed against former East High teacher accused of secretly recording students

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

Blackhawk Technical College approves ballot referendum for $32 million new training facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Blackhawk College Technical College District Board voted unanimously to place a referendum question on the ballot to borrow funds for construction for a $32 million training center.

Latest News

News

Pence visits Wisconsin, wonders where Biden is

Updated: 2 hours ago

Local

More officers, longer hours: Police launch annual crackdown on drunk driving

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
About one-fourth of traffic-related deaths in Wisconsin were alcohol-related in 2019, and a campaign intended to prevent these tragedies will start this weekend.

Crime

More charges filed against former East High teacher accused of secretly recording students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
A former Madison East High teacher accused of secretly recording female students during a Minneapolis field trip is facing new federal charges.

News

Wisconsin artist turns passion project into viral videos, new streaming opportunity

Updated: 2 hours ago

National

New audio from the Goodyear training on their zero-tolerance policy

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Isaac French and Shawn Wheat
New audio from the training at the Topeka Goodyear plant gives more details about what was talked about in that meeting, including updates on their zero-tolerance policy.

News

New tool helps to determine risk of activities during pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago