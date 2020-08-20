Passing farm equipment could cost you a hefty fine, deputies say

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that passing farm equipment in a no-passing zone is illegal and could cost them a hefty fine.

Deputies said they have received many complaints about drivers passing farm equipment in no passing zones.

They noted the fine for passing the equipment ranges from $213 to $326.50.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends drivers be alert, prepared to encounter farm equipment and be patient to pass safely.

