Pelosi tells Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’

Gov. Tony Evers and former Attorney General Eric Holder joined the meeting as well
In this image from video, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Tony Evers, and former Attorney General Eric Holder are delivering a stark message to Wisconsin Democrats about what role the key battleground state will have in the presidential election.

Pelosi told Democrats during a virtual meeting Thursday that “it’s all riding on Wisconsin.” Pelosi and Holder emphasized the importance of the state in Joe Biden’s plans to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

Evers joined the breakfast as well, at one point holding up his meal: an Egg McMuffin. He argued that the former vice-president and California Senator would restore honesty, kindness, and compassion to the White House.

“Holy mackerel! I think we are going to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our country,” he predicted.

Holder told Wisconsin Democrats,  “The fate of the United States, the fate of the western world, is on your shoulders.” 

Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, less than a percentage point.

