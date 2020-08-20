Pelosi tells Democrats ‘it’s all riding on Wisconsin’

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/AP) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Gov. Tony Evers, and former Attorney General Eric Holder are delivering a stark message to Wisconsin Democrats about what role the key battleground state will have in the presidential election.

Pelosi told Democrats during a virtual meeting Thursday that “it’s all riding on Wisconsin.” Pelosi and Holder emphasized the importance of the state in Joe Biden’s plans to deny President Donald Trump a second term.

Evers joined the breakfast as well, at one point holding up his meal: an Egg McMuffin. He argued that the former vice-president and California Senator would restore honesty, kindness, and compassion to the White House.

“Holy mackerel! I think we are going to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to lead our country,” he predicted.

.@GovEvers is a big Egg McMuffin guy. He had one on Tuesday during the Wisconsin Democrats "virtual breakfast" too. Starting to wonder if it's part of his morning routine? @TheOtherMandela might know. pic.twitter.com/tnpFAXmbfq — Tim Elliott NBC15 (@TheTimReport) August 20, 2020

Holder told Wisconsin Democrats, “The fate of the United States, the fate of the western world, is on your shoulders.”

Trump carried Wisconsin by fewer than 23,000 votes in 2016, less than a percentage point.

