Percent of positive COVID-19 tests highest since early May

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The percentage of coronavirus tests in Wisconsin that are coming back positive sits at the highest point since early May, despite a notable drop in confirmed cases over the past four weeks, the latest Dept. of Health Services figures show.

In its update Thursday, the agency reported 740 new, confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state and put the percentage of positive tests for the day sat at 7.5%. That is slightly lower than the 14-day rolling average of 7.8%. According to DHS records, the state average has been that high five times since last Thursday. Prior to that, the last time it was that high was when the average sat at 8% on May 6 - 106 days ago.

All people tested by positive and negative result, with seven day average percent positive, by person. (Dept. of Health Services)

The seven-day rolling average however has dropped by well over 200 cases per day since June 26. On that day, the average hit 957 per day, the highest since the outbreak began. The average has cut a generally downward trend to reach 718, the lowest point since that peak.

The discrepancy could likely be blamed on a decrease in testing. The 9,891 tests tallied Thursday is the fifth straight day fewer than 10,000 overall tests recorded. The state hasn’t had a run like that since June, according to agency figures.

New confirmed COVID-19 cases by date confirmed, and 7-day average. (Dept. of Health Services)

Cumulative Totals

With the 740 new tests added, Wisconsin has now reported 68,233 confirmed cases - out of 1,161,527 tests.

Of the confirmed cases, just over 8,000, or 11.8%, remain active. Eight percent of patients who have ever been diagnosed were admitted into a hospital at some point in their recovery.

Seven more deaths were recorded by DHS, pushing the number of people who have died from complications related to coronavirus to 1,067.

