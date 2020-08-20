Police investigate multiple reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are investigating after they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of N Fair Oaks Ave. and Powers Ave. Wednesday evening.

Police say calls starting coming in around 9:22 p.m. and continued for several minutes.

Madison Police and the Dane County Sheriff’s are responding as it has not been determined whether the shots fired occurred in Madison or Blooming Grove.

This is a developing story, stay with NBC15 for updates.

