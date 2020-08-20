Advertisement

Police look for suspect who allegedly robbed a Madison bank

The Police and Fire Commission listened to public input in a virtual meeting on Wednesday afternoon.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police are looking for a man who they say allegedly slid a note to a bank teller Wednesday afternoon, demanded money from the teller and fled the bank.

MPD were called around 3:45 p.m. to Old National Bank at 302 N. Midvale, according to an incident report. The police say no weapon was used but the suspect drove away in a dark, late model pickup truck.

Police said in the report that the suspect was last wearing black shorts, a red hooded sweatshirt and a fisherman hat. The suspect was also wearing a black and white bandanna over his mouth.

