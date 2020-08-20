Police say man who struck another car was cited for his fourth drunk driving citation, carrying handgun

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police say a man was allegedly driving drunk crashed into a car Sunday night and was cited for the fourth time for driving under the influence.

MPD said in an incdident report that 31-year-old Robert C. Anderson was driving around 9 p.m. inbound on University Avenue near Craig Avenue when he hit a car that was turning. Police said Anderson was carrying a handgun during the crash.

Police also cited Anderson for reckless driving.

The driver of the other car was not injured, MPD said.

