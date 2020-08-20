Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run Wednesday night
A woman was crossing a downtown Madison street just after 11 p.m. when she was hit
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a downtown Madison hit-and-run Wednesday night.
According to the Madison Police Department, around 11:15 p.m. a woman was crossing West Washington Avenue at South Bassett Street when she was hit by a car. That car drove away before officers arrived on scene.
The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be okay.
Police are currently looking for any witnesses that might’ve seen the hit-and-run and are also reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.
