Police searching for driver involved in hit-and-run Wednesday night

A woman was crossing a downtown Madison street just after 11 p.m. when she was hit
(MGN)
By Allie Purser
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police are searching for a driver involved in a downtown Madison hit-and-run Wednesday night.

According to the Madison Police Department, around 11:15 p.m. a woman was crossing West Washington Avenue at South Bassett Street when she was hit by a car. That car drove away before officers arrived on scene.

The woman was taken to a hospital. She is expected to be okay.

Police are currently looking for any witnesses that might’ve seen the hit-and-run and are also reviewing surveillance video. Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 266-6014, or on the web at P3Tips.com.

