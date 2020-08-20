Advertisement

Rain needed, small chance this weekend

Warm temperatures remain
Madison
Madison(wmtv)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -High pressure moves off to the east Friday. Still expecting plenty of sunshine and temperatures into the middle and upper 80s. Our next weathermaker pushes through Saturday and Sunday. This will be a weak cold front with just enough energy to spawn a few showers and storms, mainly Saturday evening and night.

Most places will stay dry this weekend with a few people picking up some beneficial rainfall. Believe it or not, rainfall for the month is running below normal and things are starting to dry out.

High pressure returns next week with some late season heat expected to build in. Highs early next week will be in the middle to upper 80s. By the middle of the week highs jump to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Fortunately, humidity levels won’t be all that high.

