Advertisement

Teen mother charged with felony murder in death of Tennessee toddler

Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.
Megan Boswell was charged Wednesday with 19 counts in connection to the death of her toddler, Evelyn Boswell.(TBI)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2020 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee teenager has been indicted on felony murder and other charges in the death of her 15-month-old daughter, whose disappearance prompted a search across three states.

Nineteen-year-old Megan Boswell of Blountville was already being held in the Sullivan County jail on charges she had lied about her daughter’s whereabouts.

The remains of 15-month-old Evelyn Mae Boswell were found five months ago inside a shed owned by her grandfather.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said a family member reported Evelyn missing on Feb. 18 though the child had not been seen since December.

Boswell’s attorney did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

Police look for suspect who allegedly robbed a Madison bank

Updated: moments ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police are looking for a man who they say allegedly slid a note to a bank teller Wednesday afternoon, demanded money from the teller and fled the bank.

National Politics

Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris

Updated: moments ago
|
Day 3 of the DNC features Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, and Kamala Harris.

National Politics

LIVE: Harris makes VP acceptance speech at DNC

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The senator's advisers say Harris will tell her story while highlighting the examples and experiences of others.

News

Police investigate multiple reports of shots fired on Madison’s east side

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Police are investigating after they received multiple calls of shots fired in the area of N Fair Oaks Ave. and Powers Ave. Wednesday evening.

Weather Headlines

Building heat with small weekend storm chance

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Brian Doogs
Without any appreciable rain this weekend, temperatures will push 90 degrees next week.

Latest News

Crime

California man sentenced in van fire that killed 6-year-old

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
A judge has sentenced a California man to six months in prison in connection with a Minnesota van fire that left a 6-year-old girl dead.

State

2 charged in altercation with Wauwatosa police officer

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
Two men are charged in an altercation with a suspended Wauwatosa police officer in a protest outside the house where he was staying.

News

Middleton Police: One person stabbed on 1700 block North High Point Rd

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Gerlach
Middleton Police confirmed someone has been stabbed in the 1700 block of North High Point Rd. just before 9 p.m. Wednesday evening.

State

Beef prices fall as supply chain begins to stabilize

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emerson Lehmann
After COVID-19 precautions lead to a beef shortage throughout the United States leading to high cost and demand, experts in the industry say prices are back to a level that can make customers and retailers happy.

News

National FFA Organization hits record membership in 2020; Wisconsin FFA follows similar trend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amy Pflugshaupt
New numbers just released on Wednesday show the National FFA Organization hit a record membership for 2020. It’s reporting student memberships totaling 760,113, an increase from last year’s 700,170 members.