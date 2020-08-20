These are the dates Rock Co. will crack down on impaired driving

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Law enforcement agencies across Wisconsin plan to crack down on drunk driving through Labor and Rock County authorities are no exception.

On Thursday, five agencies teamed up to announce eight dates over the next month on which they plan to step up their efforts to prevent impaired driving. They are also warning people that they will have zero tolerance for intoxicated driving, open containers, seat belt violations, and anyone using a child seat improperly.

“By choosing to get behind the wheel while impaired, drivers are putting the lives of everyone around them at risk,” Beloit Police Sgt. Eric Rohrer said.

Officials hope that by letting everyone know they are coming out in force, potentially impaired drivers will reconsider their decision to get behind the wheel. They are also reminding people that intoxicated driving doesn’t just mean drunk driving; it also includes using illegal drugs or certain prescription medications before driving.

According to the agencies, the Rock County Impaired Driving Enforcement Task Force will be out on the following dates:

Friday, August 21

Saturday, August 22

Friday, August 28

Friday, September 4

Saturday, September 5

Monday, September 6

Friday, September 18

Saturday, September 19

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.