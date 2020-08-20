Advertisement

Tonight at 10: Survivor of Sterling Hall bombing looks back, 50 years later

By John Stofflet
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When Professor David Schuster looks back on the morning four Vietnam War protesters set off a bomb at the University of Wisconsin’s Sterling Hall to protest the presence of the Army Math Research Center there, he realizes it’s remarkable he’s alive to do so.

Schuster said during a Zoom interview with me, “People asked me how I survived. I wondered myself.” He added, “Because Robert (Fassnacht) and I had been essentially in the same place at the same time.”

The 33-year-old Fassnacht was standing only 10 to 12 feet away from Schuster when the bomb went off at 3:42 a.m. He was killed instantly. Schuster was badly injured but survived. Firefighters discovered him in the rubble three hours after the blast.

Schuster said, “It’s just a feeling of incredible sadness, that Robert should have been there at that particular time, on his way home within a few minutes. If he’d left earlier, he might have been safe. But you never quite know. It seemed such a tragedy to me. I felt really strongly for him and on behalf of his family, and his work--that’s the strongest emotional thing that reminds for me.”

With the 50th anniversary of the bombing Monday, August 24, Schuster agreed to share his memories of that fateful morning that took the life of his UW-Madison Physics Department colleague, and his own remarkable efforts to free himself from the rubble. Tonight, on NBC15 News at 10, he recalls the moments leading up to and after the bomb blast 50 years ago.

