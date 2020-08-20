UW-Madison program aims to ease teacher shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UW-Madison’s School of Education is working to solve Wisconsin’s teacher shortage, through a new program investing in future educators.

The Wisconsin Teacher Pledge Program is available to any teacher education student at UW-Madison, starting in the fall of 2020.

“We were concerned about the teacher shortage in the state of Wisconsin, and we wanted to do our part to work on that problem,” said School of Education Dean Diana Hess.

The new program aims to make it easier to commit to a career in teaching, and keep more teachers in Wisconsin.

“We know that one of the challenges of going into teaching is that the salaries are not as robust as they need to be, and this is especially a problem for people going into teaching who have a lot of student loan debt,” Hess explained.

To reduce the financial barrier, the university will offer financial aid to cover in-state tuition and testing and licensing fees. In exchange, students have to take a pledge to teach in Wisconsin for three to four years after graduation.

“Currently only about 60 percent of our graduates stay in Wisconsin, and we want to increase that number,” Hess said.

During the 2018-2019 school year, Wisconsin’s Department of Public Instruction (DPI) issued 2,863 emergency teacher licenses, more than double the 1,126 they issued in 2012-2013.

“We know that there’s a real teacher shortage in Wisconsin, but it’s more serious in some places than others, but across the entire state, there’s a huge demand for teachers in some subjects,” Hess said.

Hess said another goal of the Teacher Pledge Program is to increase diversity in the students going into teacher education. She explained financial barriers often disproportionately affect students of color, and she hopes the financial support of the program will help.

“We also are going to create pipeline programs with high schools in Wisconsin that have a large percentage of students of color, and for the graduate programs we have that are teacher education programs, we’ll be creating pipeline programs from HBCUs and Hispanic serving institutions,” Hess described.

For students like senior Kara Grajkowski, this program is the relief she needed.

“I feel like a weight has been lifted off my shoulder,” she said.

Grajkowski discovered her passion for teaching as a teenager.

“When I was a senior in high school, I got to work in an elementary school in a third grade classroom, and I fell completely in love with it,” she remembered.

However, the financial burdens of college quickly added up - until she learned about the Teacher Pledge Program.

“I’m looking at that number just rack up every year, I have to take out more student loans, more student loans, and now I’m looking at it like, okay, I can breathe,” Grajkowski explained.

Grajkowski also said the benefits of the new program go beyond just helping her.

“There’s going to be so many other future teachers that are looking at it the same way as me because right now, you’re looking at the salaries and starting salaries and it’s a little scary,” she said, adding because of the program, “We’re going to have so many awesome teachers in the future in the state.”

Hess added, “Nothing is more important than teachers, it’s really significant when young people have outstanding teachers.”

The program has $18 million in funding, all from donors. The university expect this will help 1,500 students over the next five years.

To make sure students are fulfilling their Pledge requirements, the School of Education’s Teacher Education Center will conduct an employer verification every year. If a student does not meet the requirements, they will have to start paying back the money they received from UW-Madison.

