UW- Madison makes SAT/ACT test scores optional for applicants for two more years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - University of Wisconsin- Madison announced Thursday it will not require undergraduate applicants to send their standardized test scores as an admission requirement for the next two years.

The university said in a news release that applicants who have taken the ACT or SAT can self-report their scores if they believe it adds to the totality of their academic record.

This decision will extend the original date of Dec. 31, 2020 to not require test scores.

The decision was approved by the UW System Board of Regents and will affect first-year applicants for the spring semester of 2021 through the summer semester of 2023. The move to test-optional applications is in response to COVID-19 and to study how this policy may change the composition of its incoming classes.

Seniors who are currently applying to the university and high school juniors are both included in the decision.

The revision also said that freshman applicants will not be penalized if they are unable to take and submit test scores due to cancellations or delays in the testing agencies during the stated time period.

The university said admissions counselors will look at all elements of a students application, including high school grades and coursework, an academic letter of recommendation and involvement outside of the classroom.

