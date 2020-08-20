Advertisement

UW Regents approve budget with tuition-forgiveness program

(WCTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents has unanimously approved a two-year state budget request that would increase spending 3.5%, create a new program to cover the tuition of lower-income families and borrow up to $1 billion to mitigate losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The $6.4 billion budget approved Thursday would also continue a 7-year-old tuition freeze that university leaders have argued is unsustainable.

The proposal now goes to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers who will decide what to include in his budget that is submitted to the Republican-controlled legislature early next year. 

