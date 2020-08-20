Advertisement

Wisconsin woman celebrates 30th birthday with hilarious photo shoot

Kizewski likes to keep things light as she heads into her 30's
Kizewski likes to keep things light as she heads into her 30's(Houstin Kizewski)
By Tim Elliott
Published: Aug. 20, 2020
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin woman is feeling “re-born” after celebrating her 30th birthday with a hilarious photo shoot.

Houston Kizewski turned 30 years old on Tuesday, August 18th. To celebrate, her sister-in-law came over to her home and they conducted a newborn baby-themed photo shoot.

Kizewski is seen swaddled in a purple blanket with her eyes closed. There’s a sign next to her head that says “360 months. Enjoys carbs…hates cardio…still eats every 2 to 3 hours”

“We were laughing so hard and I didn’t think we were going to get this much attention,” said Kizewski who lives in Tigerton, Wisconsin, a small town in Shawano County. “My husband said ‘you guys are weird’ I said ‘I know we are weird but it’s funny’ and I didn’t think it would blow up this much and it’s pretty funny,”

Kizewski says the photo shoot was a light-hearted way to poke fun at newborn baby photo shoots. She says she hopes her funny help people feel a little happiness during these difficult days.

“We joked that it would be funny. I didn’t think I would get this much attention, so I hope that I keep putting smiles on people’s faces. That’s what I’m good at, I guess,” she said.

