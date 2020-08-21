1 killed in Jefferson Co. rollover

TOWN OF FARMINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died Thursday after a rollover crash along a Jefferson Co. highway.

According to the Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office, the vehicle was heading south on County Highway D around 1 p.m. when the vehicle went off the right side of the road near Dept Road, in the Town of Farmington.

The vehicle then hit an embankment, investigators say, before rolling and ending up on its side.

Only one person was in the vehicle at the time, the Sheriff’s Office noted. That individual were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The name of the driver has not been released.

