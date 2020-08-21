1 killed when three-car pileup leads to head-on collision

HOLMEN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was killed and another injured Wednesday when three vehicles wrecked on a La Crosse County highway and the third vehicle ended up colliding head-on with an oncoming tractor-trailer, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.

According to its statement Friday, a farm tractor towing an implement of husbandry was heading north on U.S. 53, near Holmen, shortly before 3 p.m. and turned right onto County Highway T. The Nissan Titan right behind the tractor slowed and was rear-ended by the Ford Explorer right behind it. The SUV, in turn, was struck by a Toyota Camry.

WSP investigators say the Camry crossed into southbound lanes where it collided with the semi and both vehicles caught fire.

The state patrol reported the Camry’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi’s driver was reportedly taken to the hospital to be treated for minor injuries and no other injuries were reported, it added.

No names have been released at this time.

The highway was shut down for more than five hours while crews worked the scene.

