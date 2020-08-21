Advertisement

2 arrested, following shots fired incident during Wednesday break-in

A stolen handgun, along with other evidence linking the suspects to the stolen Toyota, were gathered by investigators
(FILE)
(FILE)(WMTV)
By Vanessa Reza
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police say two teens have been arrested in connection with a Wednesday early morning break-in during which shots were fired by the homeowner and the suspects.

In an update, Fitchburg Police say 17-year-old Kaiwan Harvey and 18-year-old Ka-Toine Richardson have been transported and booked into Dane County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, among others.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner woke up early Wednesday morning and found three people in his garage. Investigators believe they used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to get in.

When the homeowner confronted them, the suspects raced back to a stolen, black Toyota Highlander. The Sheriff’s Office reports as they ran away, the homeowner fired a shot into the air. At that point, the suspects allegedly fired back.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. About an hour and a half later, police say a Fitchburg sergeant spotted the stolen Toyota at a Kwik Trip located at 6133 McKee Road. As the vehicle pulled out of the Kwik Trip, Fitchburg police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept driving.

Police say they followed the vehicle through a residential neighborhood, eventually ending up on Verona Road. Pursuing officers reported they lost sight of the vehicle as it left the City of Fitchburg, ending the pursuit.

The update indicates surveillance video helped officers identify the subjects and locate the Toyota in the early afternoon. Fitchburg officers and detectives took both suspects into custody after they were seen entering an apartment building at the 2600 block of Post Road around 1:20 p.m.

A stolen handgun, along with other evidence linking the suspects to the stolen Toyota, were gathered by investigators. Investigators say the stolen Toyota was found just a few blocks away.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of overnight break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dane Co. Board introduces resolution, alternatives to incarceration

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The board says the resolution includes the endorsement of a behavioral health triage center and a Dane County community justice center, in addition to recommendations made by County Board Chair Analiese Eicher and Representative Shelia Stubbs in late June.

Local

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs receives federal grant to expand housing for veterans

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
The Wisconsin Department of Veterans affairs (WDVA) announced they received a federal grant to expand housing, including adding female housing.

News

Janesville School District prepares families in case of pivot to online instruction amid pandemic

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Vanessa Reza
The district encourages parents to plan ahead for these circumstances, as a pivot to online, remote learning could last a day or much longer.

Local

Helbachs Coffee to close Middleton location following mask-free sign controversy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
Helbachs Coffee has decided to close its Middleton location, after the business was launched into controversy for hanging a “Mask-Free Zone” sign as well as a legal battle with the public health department over not enforcing the mask mandate.

Latest News

Local

Madison woman is back to doing the things she loves after life-saving brain tumor surgery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
One Madison woman is back to doing the the things she loves after having a life-saving surgery in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Sterling Hall Schuster Full Interview

Updated: 2 hours ago

Survivor of Sterling Hall bombing looks back, 50 years later

Updated: 2 hours ago
When Professor David Schuster looks back on the morning four Vietnam War protesters set off a bomb at the University of Wisconsin’s Sterling Hall to protest the presence of the Army Math Research Center there, he realizes it’s remarkable he’s alive to talk about it.

Coronavirus

Helbach’s license revocation hearing on hold - for now

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Nick Viviani
The Helbach’s Coffee Roasters in Middleton that’s at the center of a controversy over face masks is getting a bit of a reprieve over potentially losing its food and beverage license.

Crime

Police say elderly woman came home to a broken kitchen window, home ransacked

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
Madison police say an elderly woman entered her home on Wednesday morning to find a rock thrown through the kitchen window and her home completely torn apart.

News

COVID-19 could put mink industry at risk

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Elise Romas
Veterinarian, Dr. Darlene Konkle explains potential risks and numbers surrounding the virus recently found in mink that leads to COVID-19.