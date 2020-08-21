2 arrested, following shots fired incident during Wednesday break-in

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Fitchburg Police say two teens have been arrested in connection with a Wednesday early morning break-in during which shots were fired by the homeowner and the suspects.

In an update, Fitchburg Police say 17-year-old Kaiwan Harvey and 18-year-old Ka-Toine Richardson have been transported and booked into Dane County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property and operating a vehicle without owner’s consent, among others.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner woke up early Wednesday morning and found three people in his garage. Investigators believe they used a garage door opener from an unlocked vehicle to get in.

When the homeowner confronted them, the suspects raced back to a stolen, black Toyota Highlander. The Sheriff’s Office reports as they ran away, the homeowner fired a shot into the air. At that point, the suspects allegedly fired back.

Deputies responded to the scene around 2:15 a.m. About an hour and a half later, police say a Fitchburg sergeant spotted the stolen Toyota at a Kwik Trip located at 6133 McKee Road. As the vehicle pulled out of the Kwik Trip, Fitchburg police attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle kept driving.

Police say they followed the vehicle through a residential neighborhood, eventually ending up on Verona Road. Pursuing officers reported they lost sight of the vehicle as it left the City of Fitchburg, ending the pursuit.

The update indicates surveillance video helped officers identify the subjects and locate the Toyota in the early afternoon. Fitchburg officers and detectives took both suspects into custody after they were seen entering an apartment building at the 2600 block of Post Road around 1:20 p.m.

A stolen handgun, along with other evidence linking the suspects to the stolen Toyota, were gathered by investigators. Investigators say the stolen Toyota was found just a few blocks away.

The Sheriff’s Office says they received several reports of overnight break-ins in the area.

Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the Dane Co. tip line at 608-284-6900.

