Abnormally dry conditions continue

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a wet start to summer, drier air has settled in through the month of August. With no appreciable rain expected over the next week or two, southern Wisconsin will continue to dry out. A scenario that the area hasn’t had to deal with much over the last couple of years.

While we are still above normal on the year, Madison is running over an inch below normal in terms of August rainfall. Over 10 percent of the state is now considered “Abnormally Dry” with a small area around La Crosse actually considered in a “Moderate Drought.”

Dry weather continues on with a building August rain deficit of more than an inch! Posted by Meteorologist Brian Doogs NBC15 on Thursday, August 20, 2020

A small chance of rain does move in this weekend, but many will likely miss out. If this pattern continues through the end of the month and into September, we may have to keep a closer eye on a developing drought locally. Just in time for the fall season.

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.