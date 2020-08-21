Advertisement

Abnormally dry conditions continue

Drought conditions developing to the west.
Abnormally dry conditions developing through west central Wisconsin.
By Brian Doogs
Published: Aug. 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a wet start to summer, drier air has settled in through the month of August. With no appreciable rain expected over the next week or two, southern Wisconsin will continue to dry out. A scenario that the area hasn’t had to deal with much over the last couple of years.

While we are still above normal on the year, Madison is running over an inch below normal in terms of August rainfall. Over 10 percent of the state is now considered “Abnormally Dry” with a small area around La Crosse actually considered in a “Moderate Drought.”

Dry weather continues on with a building August rain deficit of more than an inch!

A small chance of rain does move in this weekend, but many will likely miss out. If this pattern continues through the end of the month and into September, we may have to keep a closer eye on a developing drought locally. Just in time for the fall season.

